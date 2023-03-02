UrduPoint.com

Democrat Leaders In Congress Urge Fox News To Stop Disputing Biden Victory

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Democrat Leaders in Congress Urge Fox News to Stop Disputing Biden Victory

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Top Democratic lawmakers, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, urged on Wednesday the leadership of Fox Corporation to stop calling into question President Joe Biden'a victory in the 2020 presidential election.

"We demand that you direct Tucker Carlson and other hosts of your network to stop spreading false election narratives and admit on the air that they were wrong to engage in such negligent behavior," Schumer and Jeffries wrote in a letter.

They called "the Big Lie" Tucker's and other Fox news hosts assertions that former President Donald Trump actually won the 2020 race. Lawmakers also said that it is "grave propaganda".

"This sets a dangerous precedent that ignores basic journalistic fact-checking principles and public accountability," the letter read.

Lawmakers called on Fox News to stop disseminating information, which they consider as lies, as well as "other conspiracy theories."

Related Topics

Election Senate Minority Trump 2020 Top Race

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah meets President of Azerbai ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah meets President of Azerbaijan

26 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Chief of Mongolian Pres ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Chief of Mongolian Presidential Court

41 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 40th sessio ..

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 40th session of Council of Arab Ministers ..

1 hour ago
 Al Bowardi receives Malaysian Minister of Defence

Al Bowardi receives Malaysian Minister of Defence

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves policies, initiatives ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves policies, initiatives to support UAE’s sustainabi ..

3 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed opens Dubai International Boat ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed opens Dubai International Boat Show 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.