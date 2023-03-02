Democrat Leaders in Congress Urge Fox News to Stop Disputing Biden Victory

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Top Democratic lawmakers, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, urged on Wednesday the leadership of Fox Corporation to stop calling into question President Joe Biden'a victory in the 2020 presidential election.

"We demand that you direct Tucker Carlson and other hosts of your network to stop spreading false election narratives and admit on the air that they were wrong to engage in such negligent behavior," Schumer and Jeffries wrote in a letter.

They called "the Big Lie" Tucker's and other Fox news hosts assertions that former President Donald Trump actually won the 2020 race. Lawmakers also said that it is "grave propaganda".

"This sets a dangerous precedent that ignores basic journalistic fact-checking principles and public accountability," the letter read.

Lawmakers called on Fox News to stop disseminating information, which they consider as lies, as well as "other conspiracy theories."