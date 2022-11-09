Democrat Maggie Hassan Projected to Win Reelection in New Hampshire Senate Race - Fox News

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Incumbent Democratic US Senator Maggie Hassan is projected to win reelection over Republican challenger Donald Bolduc, according to Fox news.

Hassan is set to beat Bolduc in one of the several key Senate races to determine control of the upper chamber of Congress.

Hassan's prospective victory could help Democrats secure their existing majority in the Senate. Republicans must secure 51 seats to obtain a majority, accounting for Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote.

Results continue to come in across the United States to determine control of Congress as well as statewide positions.