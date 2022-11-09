Democrat Robert Menendez Projected to Wins US House Seat in New Jersey - CNN

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Democratic candidate Robert Menendez Jr., the son of Senator Bob Menendez, won a seat on the House of Representatives in New Jersey, CNN projected.

Menendez is projected to win New Jersey's 8th Congressional District race, defeating Republican Thomas Kean Jr. who is the son of former New Jersey Governor Thomas Kean, according to the media outlet.

The US Attorney's Office in Manhattan launched a Federal criminal investigation into Senator Menendez for matters that at present remain unclear, Semafor reported at the end of October. The scope of the investigation into Menendez is unknown, but at least one subpoena has been sent in the case, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Menendez serves as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and is not up for re-election until 2024.

The senator was indicted in 2015 on federal corruption charges for accepting favors from an eye doctor, including hundreds of thousands of Dollars in political donations to himself and the Democratic Party in exchange for government contracts, the report said.

Jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the case, leading to a mistrial in 2017, the report said.