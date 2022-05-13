Democrat-Run Committee on US Capitol Riot Subpoenas 5 Republican Congressmen - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Five Republican members of Congress, including US House Minority Leader Kevin Mccarthy, have been subpoenaed to appear before the exclusively Democrat Select Committee investigating the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, the probe announced on Thursday.

"The Select Committee has subpoenaed Representatives Kevin McCarthy, Scott Perry, Jim Jordan, Andy Biggs, and Mo Brooks for deposition testimony as part of the committee's investigation into the January 6 attack on the US Capitol and its causes, the investigation announced in a series of Twitter messages.

The five members include those who participated in meetings at the White House, those who had direct conversations with President Trump and those who were involved in the planning and coordination of other activities on and before January 6, the Select Committee said.

"Before we hold our hearings next month, we wished to provide members the opportunity to discuss these matters with the committee voluntarily," the Select Committee added.

The five Republican members of Congress receiving the subpoenas had previously refused to voluntarily testify before the committee, according to the Select Committee.