Democrat Says Hunter Biden Put Joe Biden on Business Calls, Republicans Urge Impeachment

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Hunter Biden placed his father, then-US Vice President Joe Biden, on calls with his business colleagues on numerous occasions, Democratic Congressman Dan Goldman said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, lawmakers heard from former Hunter Biden friend and business associate Devon Archer, who provided testimony on Joe Biden's involvement in Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings.

Joe Biden has denied discussing business with his son.

"(Archer) indicated that he approximated about 20 times over the course of his 10-year business relationship that he had with Hunter Biden, which would be about twice a year, that Hunter would put his father on speakerphone with whomever was at dinner," Goldman said.

However, there is no indication Joe Biden was aware of which parties may have been on the other end of the call, Goldman said, adding that there were no ties to Hunter Biden's business dealings.

Archer's testimony comes amid investigations by lawmakers into alleged criminal activity by the Biden family, including a foreign bribery scheme involving Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and executives of Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

US Congressman Andy Biggs called for an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden following the meeting with Archer, while US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said earlier in the day that an impeachment inquiry is "imminent."

"Hunter didn't just peddle his family's influence to secure business deals that would otherwise be unattainable, he knew he and his associates would largely be shielded from the scales of justice because of his last name: Biden," Greene said in a statement.

The House probes into potential criminal activity by the Biden family also comes alongside an investigation by lawmakers into potential weaponization of the Federal government and its justice system to protect the Bidens and attack their political opponents.