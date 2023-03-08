UrduPoint.com

Democrat Senate Head Calls Fox TV Host Liar For Airing Capitol Hill Riot Record

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2023 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has accused Fox news and its owner Rupert Murdoch of airing "one of the most shameful hours we have ever seen on cable TV" and also made an unprecedented attack on Fox Network host Tucker Carlson, calling him a liar and paid propagandist who posed a major threat to US democracy in a press conference on Tuesday.

"With contempt for the facts, disregard of the risks, and knowing full well he was lying to his audience, Fox News host Tucker Carlson ran a lengthy segment arguing the January 6 Capitol attack was not a violent insurrection," said in his Capitol Hill press conference with other Democratic senators. He was repeating comments he had just made on the floor of the Senate.

Schumer called on Murdoch to censor or silence Carlson, whom the Senate Majority Leader described as "a certified liar," from continuing to appear on the air, saying his continuing comments posed a threat to US democracy.

"This man is one of the loudest voices perpetuating the big lie with that contempt for facts. They are liars and propagandists They are destroying America for monetary advantage. ...Last night was a low point for Fox News and devastating for our democracy. ...Rupert Murdoch has a special obligation from letting Carlson go on because our democracy depends on it," he said.

Tucker Carlson's tv show "Tucker Carlson Tonight" gained exclusive access to over 40,000 hours of surveillance footage of the January 6, 2021 Capitol Hill riot which, Fox News said, contradicted several narratives about the incident that had been presented by the Democrats and by the mainstream US media.

