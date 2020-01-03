Democrat lawmakers in the US Congress expressed concern on Friday that President Donald Trump's decision to kill top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani will endanger security abroad, especially for Americans

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Democrat lawmakers in the US Congress expressed concern on Friday that President Donald Trump's decision to kill top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani will endanger security abroad, especially for Americans.

"American leaders' highest priority is to protect American lives and interests," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement. "But we cannot put the lives of American service members, diplomats and other further at risk by engaging in provocative and disproportionate actions."

US Senator Tim Kaine said in a separate statement that the United States conducting a military attack on Iraqi soil over the objections of the country and without congressional authorization is a drastic escalation of hostilities. He added that the decision to conduct the attack will increase the threat to American troops, diplomats and families in the middle East region.

Senator Bob Menendez, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations panel, said that the Trump administration needs to define its strategy towards Iran. He emphasized that if the Trump administration cannot prove that the attack in Iraq was due to an imminent threat, then the United States will be on a gradual path to military action with Iran that has not been authorized by Congress.

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in a statement via Twitter said the world has been set on edge by Trump's incompetence and instability, adding that "every day that Donald Trump directs American national security is a dangerous day for the United States and the world."

Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin in a statement said the killing of Soleimani invites further escalation. Durbin asked his Senate colleagues to carefully review the current situation before deciding whether to back the Trump administration's decision.

Tensions are high across the Middle East after the United States killed Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, in an airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad. The US Embassy in Baghdad on Friday called on US citizens to depart Iraq as soon as possible.

Iran's National Security Council said in a statement it will respond to Soleimani's death "at the right time and in the right place."