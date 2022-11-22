UrduPoint.com

Democrat Warnock Leads Republican Walker By 4% In Georgia US Senate Runoff Election - Poll

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2022 | 10:31 PM

Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock holds a lead of four percentage points over Republican challenger Herschel Walker in their runoff race for one of Georgia's seats in the US Senate, a poll by the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) revealed on Tuesday

Warnock holds 51% support over Walker's 47%, a release on the poll said. Age plays a major factor in the race, with voters ages 18-49 preferring Warnock by 24 points and voters over 50 preferring Walker by nine points, the release said.

Women also prefer Warnock by 11 points, while men prefer Walker by five, the report said. Black voters prefer Warnock by 81 points and independents prefer him by 15, the release also said.

The midterm US Senate race in Georgia will go to a runoff next month after neither candidate managed to garner a majority of votes during the initial election.

The AARP-commissioned poll interviewed 1,183 likely Georgia voters, with a statewide representative sample of 500 people and oversamples of 550 people aged 50 and older and 133 black people aged 50 and older, the report said. The poll was conducted between November 11-17. The margin of sampling error for the 500 statewide sample is plus/minus 4.4%, for the sample of voters 50 and over it is plus/minus 3.3% and for the sample of Black voters 50 and over is plus/minus 4.9%.

