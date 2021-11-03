Democratic Candidate Terry McAuliffe Concedes Defeat in Virginia Governor Race - Statement

Democratic candidate for governor in the US state of Virginia Terry McAuliffe on Wednesday conceded defeat in the race and congratulated his Republican opponent Glenn Youngkin on his victory

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Democratic candidate for governor in the US state of Virginia Terry McAuliffe on Wednesday conceded defeat in the race and congratulated his Republican opponent Glenn Youngkin on his victory.

"Congratulations to Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin on his victory," McAuliffe said in a statement.

McAuliffe said that serving as Virginia's 72nd governor was the highest honor.

He emphasized the necessity to protect public education, health care coverage, rising minimum wage and voting rights in Virginia.

On Tuesday, Virginia residents voted in the election for governor in a race that has also been considered to be a referendum on the performance of President Joe Biden during his first year in office.

Youngkin was 2.1 points ahead of McAuliffe, with 99% of the votes counted, which made him the first Republican to become the governor of Virginia since 2009.