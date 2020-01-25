UrduPoint.com
Democratic Congressmen Urge Trump Not To Add Sudan On Travel Ban List - Letter

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) President Donald Trump should reconsider adding Sudan to his travel ban list because doing so would adversely impact the country's progress on the road to democracy, four Democratic Congressmen wrote the US president in a letter.

"Sudan has made significant progress toward a more inclusive and representative government," Congressman Dan Kildee, Karen Bass, Barbara Lee and Pramila Jayapal wrote in the letter on Friday. "We urge you to take Sudan off the list as it will negatively impact Sudan's path toward democracy.

"

The lawmakers expressed concern about reports that the Trump administration is expected to formally announce adding Sudan to its travel ban next week, noting that the United States recently took meaningful steps to strengthen the US-Sudan bilateral relationship.

Adding Sudan to the travel ban list would send the wrong message at this critical time in Sudan's transition to a civilian-led government, the letter said.

