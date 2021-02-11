Democratic Impeachment Prosecutor Describes Trump as 'Inciter-in-Chief'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Democratic prosecutor Jamie Raskin during Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Wednesday denounced the former president as the Inciter-in-Chief of a dangerous insurrection.

The first full day of impeachment arguments got underway at the US Senate, where congressman Raskin and other House managers are presenting the case for convicting the former president for allegedly inciting the Capitol riot. The opening arguments on the impeachment article come a day after the Senate voted to affirm the legality of the trial.

"Donald Trump surrendered his role as Commander-in-Chief and became the Inciter-in-Chief of a dangerous insurrection. And this was... the greatest betrayal of the presidential oath in the history of the United States," Raskin said.

House managers, who act as prosecutors, are seeking to prove that Trump incited violence by refusing for months to accept his election defeat and with a fiery speech in front of the White House sparked the attack on the Capitol by his loyalists who sought to prevent the congressional certification of Joe Biden's victory.

"He assembled, enflamed and incited his followers to descend upon the Capitol to stop the steal, to block Vice President Pence and Congress from finalizing his opponent's election victory over him," Raskin said.

He alleged that Trump was fully aware that violence might ensue.

"The evidence will show you that he saw it coming and he was not remotely surprised by the violence," Raskin said.

"He had been warned that these followers were prepared for a violent attack targeting us at the Capitol through media reports, law enforcement reports and even arrests."

He claimed that Trump watched the attack on tv "like a reality show" with "delight, enthusiasm, confusion as to why others around him weren't as happy as he was."

"When his mob overran and occupied the Senate and attacked the House and assaulted law enforcement he... reveled in it. And he did nothing to help us as Commander-in-Chief. Instead, he served the Inciter-in-Chief sending tweets that only further incited the rampaging mob," Raskin said.

He vowed to prove that Trump was "no innocent bystander, whose conduct was totally appropriate and should be a standard for future presidents."

"If you become Inciter-in-Chief to the insurrection you can't expect to be on a payroll as Commander-in-Chief to the Union," Raskin said.

Trump's lawyers have defended his statements as "free speech" urging the Senate to dismiss as unconstitutional and "self-evidently wrong" allegations that their client had a role in the attack. They will take the floor later.

Each side is given up to 16 hours over two days to present its case. A two-thirds majority will be needed for conviction, meaning that at least 17 of the 50 Senate Republicans have to break ranks and join their Democratic colleagues.

The Senate determined on Tuesday by a 56-to-44 vote that it has jurisdiction to try the former president.