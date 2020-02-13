Democratic Lawmakers Launch New Bill to Ban All Fracking in US - Congresswoman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Proposed new legislation in both chambers of Congress would ban all fracking operations for oil and gas throughout the United States, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement.

"Fracking is destroying our land and our water.

It is wreaking havoc on our communities' health," Ocasio-Cortez said in a Twitter message on Wednesday. "We must do our job to protect the future from the harms caused by the fracking industry."

The act would ban fracking within 2,500 feet of homes and schools by 2021 before a nationwide ban is implemented by 2025, according to the release.

A companion bill was introduced in the Senate by Senators Bernie Sanders and Jeff Merkley, the release added.