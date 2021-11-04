UrduPoint.com

Democratic New Jersey Governor Murphy Wins Re-Election In Tight Race

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 03:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Democratic New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy barely won his reelection bid, AP reported.

Murphy's victory allows the Democrats to avoid another crushing upset, coming just hours after Terry McAuliffe conceded to Trump-backed Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin.

Earlier in the day, Murphy had a lead of less than one percent over his Republican rival Jack Ciattarellim, according to the report on Wednesday.

