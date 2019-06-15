Democratic Party Members Leave Moldova in Wake of Filip Government Resignation - Reports

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Supporters and members of the Democratic Party of Moldova (DPM) decided to leave the country on private jets in the wake of the resignation of Prime Minister Pavel Filip's government amid a political crisis, local media reported.

The DPM government of Filip resigned on Friday, opening the way for the installation of the new cabinet, formed by the coalition between President Igor Dodon's pro-Russian Socialists party and the pro-EU ACUM bloc. Dodon has said he did not rule out that the DPM leadership might attempt to leave the country, saying it would not relieve them from responsibility.

The Jurnal tv news outlet reported on Friday that five private jets landed in the Chisinau airport in the afternoon, soon after the DPM announced the resignation of the government.

The outlet did not specify the Names of those politicians who left Moldova but it suggested that there was party leader Vladimir Plahotniuc among them.

According to Flightradar24, the service showing the real-time information on commercial flights, a Bombardier CRJ-200LR jet flew to Moscow; Gulfstream G200 landed in Odesa; and Embraer Legacy 500 charter flight arrived in Kiev.

Prime Minister Maia Sandu, whose appointment has been endorsed by the Socialists-ACUM coalition, said on Friday that those who had fled the country would not be able to avoid being returned back to Moldova.

Moldova has been deadlocked in a political crisis since the February elections that led to a hung parliament. The Socialists - ACUM coalition was formed on June 8, one day past the legal deadline, and subsequently ruled as illegal by the Constitutional Court.

Moreover, Filip was initially appointed as the interim president by the court. But the parliament and Dodon called the move as an attempt by the DPM to usurp power.

The DPM said that the resignation of Filip's government was aimed at resolving the political crisis.