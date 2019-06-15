UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Democratic Party Members Leave Moldova In Wake Of Filip Government Resignation - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 03:50 AM

Democratic Party Members Leave Moldova in Wake of Filip Government Resignation - Reports

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Supporters and members of the Democratic Party of Moldova (DPM) decided to leave the country on private jets in the wake of the resignation of Prime Minister Pavel Filip's government amid a political crisis, local media reported.

The DPM government of Filip resigned on Friday, opening the way for the installation of the new cabinet, formed by the coalition between President Igor Dodon's pro-Russian Socialists party and the pro-EU ACUM bloc. Dodon has said he did not rule out that the DPM leadership might attempt to leave the country, saying it would not relieve them from responsibility.

The Jurnal tv news outlet reported on Friday that five private jets landed in the Chisinau airport in the afternoon, soon after the DPM announced the resignation of the government.

The outlet did not specify the Names of those politicians who left Moldova but it suggested that there was party leader Vladimir Plahotniuc among them.

According to Flightradar24, the service showing the real-time information on commercial flights, a Bombardier CRJ-200LR jet flew to Moscow; Gulfstream G200 landed in Odesa; and Embraer Legacy 500 charter flight arrived in Kiev.

Prime Minister Maia Sandu, whose appointment has been endorsed by the Socialists-ACUM coalition, said on Friday that those who had fled the country would not be able to avoid being returned back to Moldova.

Moldova has been deadlocked in a political crisis since the February elections that led to a hung parliament. The Socialists - ACUM coalition was formed on June 8, one day past the legal deadline, and subsequently ruled as illegal by the Constitutional Court.

Moreover, Filip was initially appointed as the interim president by the court. But the parliament and Dodon called the move as an attempt by the DPM to usurp power.

The DPM said that the resignation of Filip's government was aimed at resolving the political crisis.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Chisinau Vladimir Putin Kiev Moldova February June Media TV From Government Cabinet Airport Court

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhry responds after being called out for ..

4 minutes ago

UAE, India to renegotiate bilateral air service ag ..

14 minutes ago

Journalist Sami Ibrahim registers FIR against Fawa ..

20 minutes ago

Russian Regions Ready to Increase Exports of Energ ..

14 minutes ago

Get ready for more arrests of govt ministers: Jour ..

34 minutes ago

US auto workers at VW plant reject bid to unionize ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.