Democratic Presidential Hopeful Buttigieg Raises Over $24Mln During Second Quarter Of 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 07:42 PM

Pete Buttigieg, a contender for the Democratic nomination for president of the United States in the 2020 race, said in a statement on Monday that his campaign has raised nearly $25 million during the second quarter of 2019

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Pete Buttigieg, a contender for the Democratic nomination for president of the United States in the 2020 race, said in a statement on Monday that his campaign has raised nearly $25 million during the second quarter of 2019.

"Thank you to the over 400,000 of you who have invested in this campaign and who helped us raise over $24,800,000 this quarter alone," Buttigieg said via Twitter. "You inspire us every step of the way, and we're just getting started."

Buttigieg, who is the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, would be the Democratic party's first openly gay nominee should he win the Democratic primaries.

Twenty-three other contenders are competing for the Democratic party's presidential nomination, including Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, and former Vice President Joe Biden.

According to the latest Emerson College poll, Buttigieg is leading US President Donald Trump in a potential head-to-head matchup by 4 percentage points, 52 percent to 48 percent.

