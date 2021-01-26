Democratic Senator Leahy Vows to Preside Over Trump Impeachment Trial 'With Fairness'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Democratic Senator Pat Leahy in a statement promised to preside over the impeachment trial of former US President Donald Trump with fairness.

Trump's impeachment trial is scheduled to begin the week of February 8, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said last week.

"When I preside over the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, I will not waver from my constitutional and sworn obligations to administer the trial with fairness, in accordance with the Constitution and the laws," Leahy said.

Leahy has served as a senator from the US state of Vermont for 46 years since being first elected in 1975.

As the longest serving senator he serves as president pro tempore of the Senate, chairing the upper chamber of Congress when Vice President Kamala Harris is not available to do so.

"The president pro tempore has historically presided over Senate impeachment trials of non-presidents. When presiding over an impeachment trial, the president pro tempore takes an additional special oath to do impartial justice according to the Constitution and the laws. It is an oath that I take extraordinarily seriously," Leahy said.

The president pro tempore of the Senate is third in line to succeed President Joe Biden after Vice President Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.