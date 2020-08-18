UrduPoint.com
Democratic Senators Say They Seek To Reverse US Postal Service Changes - Joint Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 12:20 AM

Democratic Senators Say They Seek to Reverse US Postal Service Changes - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Seven Democratic senators said in a joint statement on Monday that they seek the US Postal Service to reverse the operational changes in place that could adversely impact mail-in balloting in the November presidential election.

"I'm standing with Senators [Elizabeth] Warren, Gary Peters, [Bernie] Sanders and Senate Democrats to demand that the Postal board of Governors immediately reverse the changes made by Trump mega-donor turned Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, that have degraded and delayed Postal Service operations," Senator Charles Schumer said via Twitter about the statement.

The senators said DeJoy appears to have engaged in a partisan effort, with the support of Trump, to delay and degrade the mail service ahead of the election.

"You have the responsibility to reverse those changes and the authority to do so," the joint statement said.

Schumer said earlier that the Senate Democrats will demand DeJoy appear at hearings this upcoming week and proposed legislation that would reverse the recent changes.

If DeJoy refuses to appear and testify, he should not be allowed to be the Postmaster General, Schumer added.

Trump has repeatedly said mail-in balloting is susceptible to widespread fraud while noting that the US Postal Service has been failing for decades. The actions undertaken are to boost the US Postal Service's efficiency and at the same time save billions of Dollars. The US president also said that the Democrats "do not have a clue."

