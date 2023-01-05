UrduPoint.com

Democratic US Senator Debbie Stabenow Says Not Seeking Re-Election In 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2023 | 10:13 PM

Democrat Debbie Stabenow, a US Senator representing the state of Michigan, announced on Thursday that she will leave office at the end of her term and will not seek re-election in 2024

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Democrat Debbie Stabenow, a US Senator representing the state of Michigan, announced on Thursday that she will leave office at the end of her term and will not seek re-election in 2024.

"When my term ends, I intend to begin a new chapter in my life that includes continuing to serve our State outside of elected office while spending precious time with my amazing 96-year-old mom and my wonderful family," Stabenow said in a statement.

The decision to leave office was inspired by seeing the new generation of leaders in Congress, she said.

Stabenow, 72, will remain focused over the next two years on passing key legislation and improving the lives of Michiganders, according to the statement.

Stabenow was elected in 2000 as the first female senator from Michigan and now chairs the Senate Agriculture Committee.

