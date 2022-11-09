Democratic US Senator Richard Blumenthal Projected To Win Reelection In Connecticut - CNN
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2022 | 09:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal is expected to win reelection for the US Senate in the state of Connecticut, early exit polling revealed.
Blumenthal is a two-term Senator who is projected to defeat Republican candidate Leora Levy, who was endorsed by former US President Donald Trump.