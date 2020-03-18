UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Democratic Voters Trust Biden More Than Sanders To Handle Major Crisis - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 04:10 AM

Democratic Voters Trust Biden More than Sanders to Handle Major Crisis - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Most voters in the Democratic primaries underway in the US states of Florida, Illinois and Arizona amid the coronavirus outbreak trust former Vice President Joe Biden over Senator Bernie Sanders to handle a major crisis, an NBC news poll revealed.

According to the study taken on Tuesday, 71 percent of voters in Florida, 64% in Illinois and 63% in Arizona said they would favor Biden over Sanders in handling a crisis.

The three states are holding the first Democratic primaries since the coronavirus was declared a pandemic and a national emergency.

Initially four states were to vote on Tuesday, but Ohio's Primary was called off over health concerns.

A total of 441 delegates are up for grabs in the three states: Florida (219 delegates), Illinois (155), and Arizona (67).

1,190 delegates are needed to win the party nomination on the first ballot. Biden so far has won 898 delegates to Sanders' 745 after more than 25 primary contests, according to AP.

Related Topics

Vote Florida Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 15 new cases of COVID-19

2 hours ago

UAE&#039;s iconic landmarks go green in celebratio ..

3 hours ago

Bulgaria locks down largest ski resort over virus

4 hours ago

EU leaders mull shutting Europe border

4 hours ago

Brent Crude Futures Fall Below $29 Per Barrel for ..

4 hours ago

Pakistan, China sign two MOUs, four letters of exc ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.