Democratic Voters Trust Biden More than Sanders to Handle Major Crisis - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Most voters in the Democratic primaries underway in the US states of Florida, Illinois and Arizona amid the coronavirus outbreak trust former Vice President Joe Biden over Senator Bernie Sanders to handle a major crisis, an NBC news poll revealed.

According to the study taken on Tuesday, 71 percent of voters in Florida, 64% in Illinois and 63% in Arizona said they would favor Biden over Sanders in handling a crisis.

The three states are holding the first Democratic primaries since the coronavirus was declared a pandemic and a national emergency.

Initially four states were to vote on Tuesday, but Ohio's Primary was called off over health concerns.

A total of 441 delegates are up for grabs in the three states: Florida (219 delegates), Illinois (155), and Arizona (67).

1,190 delegates are needed to win the party nomination on the first ballot. Biden so far has won 898 delegates to Sanders' 745 after more than 25 primary contests, according to AP.