Democratic VP pick Tim Walz accepts nomination at party convention

Chicago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Tim Walz formally accepted his nomination to be the Democratic Party's vice presidential candidate in a keynote address Wednesday, professing his love for his country.

"It's the honor of my life to accept your nomination for vice president of the United States. What all we're all here tonight for one beautiful, simple reason. We love this country," Walz told the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The relatively unknown Minnesota governor brings an earthy, Midwestern vibe to Harris's surging campaign against Donald Trump that was expected to be central to his speech at Chicago's United Center.

Taking the stage ahead of Harris's big night on Thursday, the former teacher and National Guard soldier Walz began outlining his life story in a speech that was expected to focus on safeguarding Americans' freedoms and building for the future.

A highlight of the undercard was former president Bill Clinton, who delighted the crowd with his 12th appearance at the Democratic convention and said Harris had "knocked it out of the park" by picking Walz as her running mate.

"Two leaders with all-American but still improbable life stories -- it could only happen here," Clinton said.

"If you vote for this team, if you can get them elected, and let them bring in this breath of fresh air, you will be proud of it for the rest of your life."

In a moment that brought the audience to its feet, former students marched onstage to introduce Walz -- a football coach in his teaching days -- for the biggest speech of his political career, after a musical interlude by Grammy Award-winning musician John Legend.

A rousing rendition of "Higher Ground" by Stevie Wonder warmed up the crowd for the main event, alongside turns from comic actors Mindy Kaling and Keenan Thompson.

Walz will tee up Harris's Thursday speech and the climax of a convention that has defied predictions of disunity or even chaos in the wake of President Joe Biden's decision to drop his reelection bid on July 21.

On Tuesday, it was Democratic superstars Michelle and former president Barack Obama who spoke, following up on Biden's emotional speech Monday, where he passed the torch to his vice president.

Biden left Chicago after his address for a break that turned into a working vacation in California, as he pushed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Wednesday to reach a Gaza ceasefire deal with Hamas as talks on a truce faltered.

The American and Israeli leaders spoke hours after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken ended a tour of the middle East aimed at reaching an accord as tensions rise in the region.

In a statement on X, Biden said he "made clear that we must bring the ceasefire and hostage release deal to closure and discussed upcoming talks in Cairo to remove any remaining obstacles."

Back in Illinois, the convention has seen intense enthusiasm, buoyed by Walz's appearances at sideline events, where he has been mobbed by supporters seeking selfies and chanting, "Tim! Tim! Tim!"

He has made a name for himself as an able communicator and is credited with coming up with one of the sharpest attack lines on Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance, whom he labeled "weird."

As a folksy, white Midwesterner, Walz balances Harris's California background and barrier-breaking status as the first Black woman nominee.

The 60-year-old will speak of his upbringing in small-town Nebraska, where he worked on the family farm, and describe his military service, experiences as a teacher and his political record.

The chemistry between 59-year-old Harris and Walz and the noisy energy generated at their rallies is helping to fuel Democratic hopes that they can defeat Trump, 78, in November.

Polls show the race remains close, but Harris is moving slightly ahead -- a remarkable turn of events, given that only a month ago Trump seemed to be gaining a steadily tightening grip over Biden.

Exhibit number one in that shift has been Harris's ability to pack arenas in a way that for years Trump had touted as evidence of his seemingly unique political strength.

In a dramatic gesture, Harris and Walz held a mass rally on Tuesday in Milwaukee at the same time as the convention crowd jammed into the Chicago venue.