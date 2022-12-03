UrduPoint.com

Democrats Approve New Schedule To Pick Party Nominee For US President In 2024 Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) The Democratic National Committee (DNC) voted to approve a new presidential nominating schedule for the 2024 election cycle that places the US state of South Carolina first.

The DNC's Rules and Bylaws Committee approved a resolution on Friday to make South Carolina the first state to hold a Primary in the Democratic party's presidential nomination process.

The new schedule has the states of Nevada and New Hampshire holding primaries several days later, followed by Georgia and Michigan before the so-called Super Tuesday.

President Joe Biden sent a letter to the committee suggesting they reform the nomination process so that minority voters have a say much earlier in the primaries. Biden also advocated for the party to get rid of caucuses as a means of nominating candidates.

In past elections, the Iowa Caucus has marked the start of the parties' presidential nominee selection process.

