Democrats Back Continuing Resolution to Fund US Govt .Through December - Caucus Chairman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Majority Democrats controlling the House of Representatives support a Continuing Resolution to keep the US government funded to the end of this year, House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries and Vice Chair Catherine Clark told a Capitol Hill press conference on Tuesday,

"We expect a continuing resolution to continue the current spending agreement until December," Jeffries said.

Clark agreed that the Democrats in the House of Representatives wanted to avoid a government funding crisis on the eve of the November 3 presidential and congressional elections.

"We will prevent a shutdown by passing a Continuing Resolution to keep the government open. That is the story so far," Clark said.

The current official US government fiscal year ends at the end of this month and the new fiscal year begins on October 1.