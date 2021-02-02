Democrats Backing Biden File Joint Budget Resolution to Pass His Stimulus Plan

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Democrats backing President Joe Biden have filed a joint budget resolution to pass his planned $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus relief amid signs that rival Republicans wanted the package slashed to less than a third of its proposed size, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced.

"Congress has a responsibility to quickly deliver immediate comprehensive relief to the American people hurting from COVID-19," Pelosi said in a statement issued jointly with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday.

Introduction of a joint budget resolution was the first step to potentially enacting a budget reconciliation bill that would be a legislative tool available to Congress to quickly pass such a bill, the statement added.

The Pelosi-Schumer statement came ahead of a meeting on Monday that Biden was to have with 10 Republican senators who suggested they were willing to work with him instead on a $618 billion stimulus, versus the $1.9 trillion package he had proposed.

Biden, who took office on January 20, had expressed hope that his COVID-19 relief plan would get adequate support from the Republicans in the Senate where the Democrats had a majority of just one. However, should negotiations stall, the president has cautioned that the Democrats will use the reconciliation process available to them to push his relief plan through the Senate.

Reconciliation is a process that allows the Senate to pass tax and spending legislation with a bare majority vote. Democrats and Republicans both have 50 seats in the Senate now, with Vice President Kamala Harrris having an additional vote to break the tie.

The statement said reconciliation has been used 17 times in recent years to pass bills in a bipartisan way.

Congress passed the first Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act under the then Trump administration in March 2020, dispensing roughly $3 trillion as paycheck protection for workers, loans and grants for businesses and other personal aid for qualifying citizens and residents.

After that, Democrats in the House of Representatives got into a messy partisan fight with the Republicans in the Senate on a successive relief plan despite millions of Americans remaining jobless and being unable to pay for mortgage, rent and sometimes even food. The Trump administration subsequently got a $900 billion relief passed under a bipartisan effort, its last, in December.