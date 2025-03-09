Open Menu

Democrats Berated For Flat-footed Trump Response

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2025 | 09:10 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Since Donald Trump's election, many ordinary voters have been desperate for an effective resistance to his aggressive drive to downsize the US government and recalibrate its foreign policy.

But they are bristling at what they have seen so far -- Democratic lawmakers waving paddles in Congress and appearing in much-mocked dance videos, and staid press conferences outside the gray buildings of Washington institutions.

"Democrats need a plan. Not placards on the House floor, not screaming at the president, not silly videos," said top strategist Richard Gordon, who has advised politicians and candidates at all levels for more than 35 years.

"They need a plan on how to improve the lives of everyday Americans. Until they do, all the screaming and protesting in the world will fall on deaf ears."

In the latest in a series of missteps ripped apart on social media, Democrats protested against Trump's speech to Congress with a variety of stunts that were largely missed by tv audiences.

Texas Congressman Al Green was ejected for interrupting the president, but for the most part the Democrats were ignored by the cameras as they waved anti-Trump slogans, some "protesting" in pink, in a display that almost no one at home would have noticed.

