Democrats Criticize Biden Admin. Decision to Send Cluster Bomb to Ukraine - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) The decision of the Biden administration to send cluster munitions to Ukraine is facing opposition from Democrats, the New York Times reported.

Democrats are accusing President Joe Biden of putting at risk the country's moral foundation, the report said on Friday.

US Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan, who co-chairs a bipartisan congressional caucus on unexploded ordinance and demining, expressed concern that the Biden administration's decision blurs the lines of the moral high ground, the report said.

A Ukrainian victory in the conflict is a victory for the democracies across the world, but also one that cannot come at the expense of US values and thus democracy itself, Houlahan was quoted as saying in the report.

Along with other Democrats, Houlahan warned that the type of cluster munitions the US government plans to send to Ukraine will pose a threat to civilians long after the conflict ends.

Congressman Jim McGovern pointed out that several NATO members - unlike the United States - are parties to the international treaty banning the use of cluster munitions.

The cluster munition bomblets can travel far beyond the military targets and injure, maim and kill civilians - often long after a conflict is over, McGovern said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, the United States unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine that includes cluster munitions.