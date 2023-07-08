Open Menu

Democrats Criticize Biden Admin. Decision To Send Cluster Bomb To Ukraine - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2023 | 02:40 AM

Democrats Criticize Biden Admin. Decision to Send Cluster Bomb to Ukraine - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) The decision of the Biden administration to send cluster munitions to Ukraine is facing opposition from Democrats, the New York Times reported.

Democrats are accusing President Joe Biden of putting at risk the country's moral foundation, the report said on Friday.

US Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan, who co-chairs a bipartisan congressional caucus on unexploded ordinance and demining, expressed concern that the Biden administration's decision blurs the lines of the moral high ground, the report said.

A Ukrainian victory in the conflict is a victory for the democracies across the world, but also one that cannot come at the expense of US values and thus democracy itself, Houlahan was quoted as saying in the report.

Along with other Democrats, Houlahan warned that the type of cluster munitions the US government plans to send to Ukraine will pose a threat to civilians long after the conflict ends.

Congressman Jim McGovern pointed out that several NATO members - unlike the United States - are parties to the international treaty banning the use of cluster munitions.

The cluster munition bomblets can travel far beyond the military targets and injure, maim and kill civilians - often long after a conflict is over, McGovern said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, the United States unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine that includes cluster munitions.

Related Topics

NATO World Ukraine Democracy New York United States Democrats Moral From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE participates in Morocco’s Tan Tan Festival

UAE participates in Morocco’s Tan Tan Festival

1 hour ago
 Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have D ..

Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have Dud Rates Not Higher Than 2.5% ..

3 hours ago
 US, Russia Held Talks This Week on Prisoners, But ..

US, Russia Held Talks This Week on Prisoners, But No Path to Resolution Opened - ..

3 hours ago
 US Would Welcome Zelenskyy at Vilnius Summit to Fo ..

US Would Welcome Zelenskyy at Vilnius Summit to Focus on NATO-Kiev Relationship ..

3 hours ago
 Russian Environment Ministry Says Concerned About ..

Russian Environment Ministry Says Concerned About Japan's Fukushima Water Discha ..

3 hours ago
 US Not Going to War With Russia, Does Not Enable K ..

US Not Going to War With Russia, Does Not Enable Kiev to Hit Russian Territory - ..

3 hours ago
Sullivan Says Ukraine Will Not Join NATO Coming Ou ..

Sullivan Says Ukraine Will Not Join NATO Coming Out of Vilnius Summit

3 hours ago
 Sullivan Says Ukraine Needs Bridge of Supplies as ..

Sullivan Says Ukraine Needs Bridge of Supplies as US Artillery Production Ramps ..

3 hours ago
 Stokes and Moeen revive England's Ashes bid

Stokes and Moeen revive England's Ashes bid

3 hours ago
 US Recognizes Cluster Bombs Risk Civilian Harm, Lo ..

US Recognizes Cluster Bombs Risk Civilian Harm, Long Deferred Supplies to Kiev - ..

3 hours ago
 Police Charge 17-Year-Old Boy Over Fatal Baltimore ..

Police Charge 17-Year-Old Boy Over Fatal Baltimore Block Party Shooting - Report ..

3 hours ago
 Govt taking steps to provide jobs to youth in Balo ..

Govt taking steps to provide jobs to youth in Balochistan: CS Uqaili

3 hours ago

More Stories From World