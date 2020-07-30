(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) US Democratic lawmakers on Thursday denounced President Donald Trump's suggestion to delay the 2020 presidential election, emphasizing that he does not have the power to do it.

Earlier in the day, Trump suggested delaying the November 3 election due to concerns about possible mail-in fraud and the novel coronavirus pandemic. Trump suggested that the vote should be held when regular polling could be conducted safely.

US Senator Patty Murray said in a statement that Trump does not have the power to set elections.

"Voting-by-mail, like we do in [Washington State], is legitimate, safe and secure," she said.

Murray also questioned Trump's lack of concern when suggesting that states should open schools in the fall despite the novel coronavirus pandemic.

US Congresswoman Diana DeGette from Colorado said her state has shown that voting by mail is secure and can be practiced across the United States. DeGette underscored that every voter should have the option to vote by mail due to the pandemic.

US Senators Chris Coons and Maggie Hassan called on congressional Republicans to publicly denounce Trump's suggestion.

Senator Ron Wyden described he suggestion as the "musings of a wannabe tyrant."

The US Constitution states that the authority to change an election date resides in Congress. The Democrats who control the House of Representatives have opposed any such change this year.