Democrats Demand FBI Briefing on 'Foreign Efforts' to Meddle in US Election - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) US Democratic lawmakers are asking the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to provide a briefing on alleged foreign efforts to interfere in the upcoming presidential election, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and other party leaders said in a letter published on Monday.

"We write to request that the Federal Bureau of Investigation provide a defensive counterintelligence briefing to all Members of the House of Representatives and the Senate regarding foreign efforts to interfere in the 2020 US presidential election," the letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray said.

The lawmakers did not specify in their letter which foreign country was allegedly trying to interfere in the election but said Congress itself was the target of a "concerted foreign interference campaign" of disinformation.

The letter asks the FBI to provide the briefing prior to the August recess in Congress.

The briefing should include all-source intelligence information and analysis, the letter said.

The letter also asked the FBI to provide a plan for the briefing by the end of the day on Monday.