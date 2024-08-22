Democrats Finally Tackle Immigration Crisis At Convention
Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2024 | 08:12 PM
When thousands of Democrats arrived in Chicago for this week's party convention, one of the most difficult issues facing Kamala Harris's presidential campaign was staring them in the face
Chicago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) When thousands of Democrats arrived in Chicago for this week's party convention, one of the most difficult issues facing Kamala Harris's presidential campaign was staring them in the face: immigrants looking for steady work or sleeping in tents.
But the thorny subject -- which many voters see as key ahead of the November election -- was only placed front and center inside the United Center on day three of the convention.
Texas congressman Veronica Escobar and Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut were among those who addressed the border situation Wednesday, hailing Harris as the right person to ensure border security and push for immigration reform.
However, the lack of Latino voices on the list of speakers for the first two days of the Democratic National Convention did not go unnoticed by Latino attendees.
"Why aren't we important enough to speak on the stage?" said Rey Gonzalez, president of the nonprofit organization El Valor.
"We're a key constituent of the Democrats and a key voting bloc, and both parties want the Latino vote."
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 result5 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results6 hours ago
-
Van Aert claims second Vuelta stage win6 hours ago
-
Macron kicks off tense talks on new French government6 hours ago
-
Drought-hit Zambia to extend power cuts to 17 hours a day6 hours ago
-
UK tycoon's daughter is seventh, final victim of Sicily yacht sinking6 hours ago
-
Estevao gets first Brazil call-up at 176 hours ago
-
NATO base in Germany briefly raises security level after 'potential threat'6 hours ago
-
England leave Sri Lanka struggling after Smith hundred heroics7 hours ago
-
Russell tops practice at Dutch Grand Prix7 hours ago
-
England in command against Sri Lanka as Mathews falls in first Test7 hours ago
-
England in command of first Test against Sri Lanka as Mathews falls7 hours ago