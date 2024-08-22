Open Menu

Democrats Finally Tackle Immigration Crisis At Convention

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2024 | 08:12 PM

When thousands of Democrats arrived in Chicago for this week's party convention, one of the most difficult issues facing Kamala Harris's presidential campaign was staring them in the face

Chicago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) When thousands of Democrats arrived in Chicago for this week's party convention, one of the most difficult issues facing Kamala Harris's presidential campaign was staring them in the face: immigrants looking for steady work or sleeping in tents.

But the thorny subject -- which many voters see as key ahead of the November election -- was only placed front and center inside the United Center on day three of the convention.

Texas congressman Veronica Escobar and Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut were among those who addressed the border situation Wednesday, hailing Harris as the right person to ensure border security and push for immigration reform.

However, the lack of Latino voices on the list of speakers for the first two days of the Democratic National Convention did not go unnoticed by Latino attendees.

"Why aren't we important enough to speak on the stage?" said Rey Gonzalez, president of the nonprofit organization El Valor.

"We're a key constituent of the Democrats and a key voting bloc, and both parties want the Latino vote."

