Democrats From US House Ways And Means Committee Oppose Trade Deal With Brazil - Statement

Thu 04th June 2020 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Democrats from the US House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means said in a letter to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer that they oppose the proposed expanded economic partnership with Brazil under the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro.

"Brazil under Bolsonaro could not credibly be prepared to assume the new standards for worker rights and environmental protections established in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement," the letter said on Wednesday.

The Democratic lawmakers added that they are opposed to any sort of expanded economic cooperation with Bolsonaro, citing his disregard for human rights, workers' rights and the environment.

