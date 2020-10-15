Democrats have 'good chance' to win White House: senior Republican

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :A top Republican senator with close ties to President Donald Trump said Thursday he believed Democrat Joe Biden had a "good chance" to win the presidency in the November 3 election.

"You all have a good chance of winning the White House," Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told Democratic colleagues at the opening of a hearing on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

"Thank you for acknowledging that," responded Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, to which Graham added: "Yeah, I think it's true."