Democrats Have 'good Chance' To Win White House: Senior Republican

Thu 15th October 2020 | 09:30 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :A top Republican senator with close ties to President Donald Trump said Thursday he believed Democrat Joe Biden had a "good chance" to win the presidency in the November 3 election.

"You all have a good chance of winning the White House," Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told Democratic colleagues at the opening of a hearing on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

"Thank you for acknowledging that," responded Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, to which Graham added: "Yeah, I think it's true."

