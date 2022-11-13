Democrats Hold Senate Following Nevada Win - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2022 | 07:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is winning re-election in Nevada, according to projections from NBC News, thus the Democrats are keeping control of the Senate.

"Thank you, Nevada!" Catherine Cortez Masto tweeted on Saturday night.

According to NBC News, Catherine Cortez Masto has 48.7% of the votes in Nevada, while her Republican challenger Adam Laxalt has 48.2%.

On Friday, Fox news and NBC News projections showed that Democratic Senator Mark Kelly won re-election in Arizona, defeating Republican challenger Blake Masters.

Earlier, it was reported that if neither the Republican nor the Democratic party wins both Arizona and Nevada, control of the Senate will come down to the runoff in Georgia on December 6.

Now that the Democrats appear to have secured victory both in Nevada and Arizona, they have 50 Senate seats and hold their majority. The runoff in Georgia on December 6 will determine the margin that the Democrats have in the chamber (if the Republicans win, Vice President Kamala Harris will have the tie-breaking vote in the Senate).

