Democrats Hypocritical in Alleging Republican Voter Suppression - Ex-VP Candidate

The Democrat Party is hypocritical in their criticism of alleged Republican voter suppression efforts, former Green Party vice presidential candidate Ajamu Baraka told Sputnik, citing their alleged effort to undermine the primary campaign of Bernie Sanders and efforts to remove third parties from ballots in several states

US election results are still being tabulated in several key battleground states, but Democrats are alleging that the Republican Party is employing attrition tactics to hold onto the White House.

"I think one thing to keep in mind and one thing to reject is the hypocrisy that we see coming from the Democrats. The Democrats can't criticize the Republicans about the issue of voter suppression when they engage in the same kinds of voter suppression during the Democrat Party primaries," the national organizer of the Black Alliance for Peace said.

"They can't talk about political corruption and then gaming the system on the side of the Republicans when they did the same with the Sanders campaign," Baraka added, also citing Democrat efforts throughout 2020 to remove the Green Party from the ballot in several states, including Pennsylvania and Montana.

Biden currently holds an advantage over Trump in both the popular vote and electoral college count, according to Fox news. Furthermore, Biden is ahead in the state of Nevada, whose six electoral votes would carry him to the 270-electoral vote threshold required to win presidency.

Both the Trump and Biden campaigns have repeatedly said that they are confident their candidate will emerge victorious once the results are finalized.