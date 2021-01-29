Democrats in House, Senate Mull Limits on Financial Markets, 'Predatory' Hedge Funds

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The chairs of US House and Senate committees that oversee financial markets announced hearings on rule-breaking by Wall Street investors and hedge fund managers that profit by short sales of securities they do not own, Congresswoman Maxine Waters and Senator Sherrod Brown said in separate social media posts.

"We must deal with the hedge funds whose unethical conduct directly led to the recent market volatility and we must examine the market in general and how it has been manipulated by hedge funds and their financial partners to benefit themselves while others pay the price, US House Financial Chairwoman Waters said in her post on Thursday.

Waters added that private hedge funds "engaging in predatory short selling must be stopped."

A short sale takes place when an investor signs a contract to sell something he or she does not own and plans to purchase later when prices fall. It is essentially a bet that the price of a stock or other security will drop.

Brown post was more succinct, denouncing Wall Street as a bad place where people "only care about the rules when they're the ones being hurt."

Brown, who chairs the Senate Banking Committee, and Waters both announced plans to hold oversight hearings - typically a first step in drafting legislation.