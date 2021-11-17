Democrats in Multi-Million Dollar Effort to Sway Voters of Color in Midterm Race - Reports

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee will make a multi-million dollar investment, starting with $30 million, in an effort to engage and mobilize American voters of color ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, National Public Radio (NPR) reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee will make a multi-million Dollar investment, starting with $30 million, in an effort to engage and mobilize American voters of color ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, National Public Radio (NPR) reported on Wednesday.

The plan involves hiring local community organizers, launching targeted advertising campaigns among communities of color, as well as voter protection enhancement and educations programs, according to the report.

Democrats will also work to combat alleged Republican disinformation aimed at non-white voters, with a focus on social media platforms used by communities of color, the report said.

"What we have learned from studying the 2020 election is when we invest in communities of color, it pays real dividends," New York Rep. Sean Maloney, chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, told NPR.

US midterm elections will take place on November 8, 2022, while Democrats continue to face a decline in voter support and election setbacks, including the loss of Democrat Terry McAuliffe to Republican Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia governor's race earlier this month.