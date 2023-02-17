UrduPoint.com

Democrats In Private Raise Concerns Over Biden's Age Ahead Of Nomination Decision-Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Democrats in Private Raise Concerns Over Biden's Age Ahead of Nomination Decision-Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Democratic lawmakers in private discussions have raised concerns over US President Joe Biden's age ahead of his decision on whether to run for the office in 2024, Politico reported on Thursday, citing a number of lawmakers.

The relative success of the Democrats in the recent midterm elections has not changed the rhetoric of behind-the-scenes discussions in the ranks of Democratic lawmakers, who continue to be wary of Biden's age and his chances of running a successful presidential campaign next year, according to the report.

While Biden's age is a constant topic of discussion, only a few Democrats are willing to speak up about their concerns, while the bulk of Democrats are essentially afraid to say something on the record, the report said.

"He's a president of great competence and success, I admire the heck out of President Biden," the report cited Rep. Dean Phillips as saying. "And if he were 15-20 years younger it would be a no-brainer to nominate him, but considering his age it's absurd we're not promoting competition but trying to extinguish it.

"

There is no consensus among Democrats on this issue with the report citing a senator who allegedly said that only a few of his colleagues in the Senate actually want Biden to run again and that the party has to come up with some sort of "an alignment of interest" with the president to get him off the "narcotic" of the office.

Other Democrats are concerned with how much campaigning Biden would be able to do given his age, according to the report.

The report suggests that Biden's team is eyeing an April announcement or the same month he began campaigning in 2019, the report added.

On Wednesday, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said in her first speech as a presidential candidate that she is running for a "strong and proud America." In a jab at incumbent President Joe Biden, Haley said her team will seek mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old.

