Democrats Introduce Biden Immigration Bill in Congress - US Senate Majority Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Democrats have formally introduced President Joe Biden's immigration bill in Congress, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday.

"Today, Democrats are taking a momentous step in establishing a better immigration system for our nation by introducing the US Citizenship Act," Schumer said in a statement.

Schumer explained the legislation creates a pathway to citizenship for undocumented and documented immigrants residing in the United States.

The bill also addresses the root cause of migration to the US-Mexico border, establishes smart border management strategy, and boosts efforts to reunite migrant families separated by the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policy.

Biden is expected to ease the restrictive Trump-era immigration policies and has already directed his advisors to review current US immigration policies.

On Friday, the Biden administration will begin processing asylum applications for about 25,000 migrants who were forced to wait in Mexico under the former administration's Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program.