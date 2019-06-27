UrduPoint.com
Democrats Introduce New Bill To Upgrade Covert Tests To Detect US Airport Security Flaws

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 12:20 AM

Democrats Introduce New Bill to Upgrade Covert Tests to Detect US Airport Security Flaws

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Airport security officials would be required by law to follow recommendations by the General Accountability Office (GAO) when conducting covert tests with items such as fake bombs under legislation introduced on Wednesday by Democrats in the House of Representatives.

"This legislation will ensure that the security testing of our airport checkpoints is done correctly with proper follow-through," House Homeland Security Committee Chair Bennie Thompson. "For too long, TSA has not been properly introducing fixes for clear security gaps that could potentially save lives."

Thompson announced the initiative in a joint press release with House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings.

The latest GAO report released on Tuesday credited the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) with improving procedures for tests in which Federal investigators perform procedures such as placing fake bombs in luggage or attempting to smuggle fake guns on planes in carry-on bags.

A Primary unresolved issue identified by GAO occurred at local airports, where test coordinators were often present at checkpoints during tests, tipping off screeners that they were being tested.

The GAO recommendations, which the legislation would codify into law, would require TSA to implement an internal, risk-based covert testing process to produce statistically valid results, the release said.

Three tests would be required every year, the release added.

The legislation would also require TSA to track the progress of efforts to mitigate airport vulnerabilities and to report vulnerabilities to Congress as part of the agency's annual budget submission, according to the release.

