Democrats Introduce Trump Impeachment Article In House

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 10:52 PM

Democrats introduce Trump impeachment article in House

Democrats began the process of impeaching President Donald Trump for a second time on Monday if Vice President Mike Pence and the cabinet do not remove him from office

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Democrats began the process of impeaching President Donald Trump for a second time on Monday if Vice President Mike Pence and the cabinet do not remove him from office.

Democrats introduced a resolution calling on Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment of the Constitution and remove Trump from the White House.

Republicans blocked an immediate vote on the resolution and Democrats followed up by introducing an article of impeachment of Trump for "incitement of insurrection" over his role in Wednesday's storming of the US Capitol.

