Democrats Introducing Bill Next Week To Make Washington, DC 51st US State - House Leader

Fri 16th April 2021 | 10:13 PM

Democrats Introducing Bill Next Week to Make Washington, DC 51st US State - House Leader

The Democrats will introduce a new bill next Thursday to make Washington, DC, the federal capital, a new state of the union, US House of Representatives Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said on Friday

"I expect to bring HR51 [House Resolution 51] to the House Floor for a vote on Thursday, April 22 to grant DC [Washington, District of Columbia] Statehood to the more than 700,000 residents of the District of Columbia," Hoyer said via Twitter.

Democrats have repeatedly tried to introduce such measures in Congress over the years but have previously failed to get them advanced into law.

The measure would give Washington, DC, a governor and state legislature and would also give it its own two members of the US Senate.

"The voice of every American citizen deserves to be heard - it's past time that we make statehood a reality for [Washington,] DC," Hoyer said.

Washington, DC overwhelmingly votes Democratic in all its mayoral, city council and House of Representatives elections. Adding two reliable Democratic senators would give the party a permanent edge in the currently evenly-divided Senate.

