Democrats Leading In Both Crucial Senate Election Runoffs In US Georgia

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

Democrats Leading in Both Crucial Senate Election Runoffs in US Georgia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Democratic senatorial candidate Raphael Warnock is projected to defeat his Republican opponent Kelly Loeffler in the US state of Georgia's special election, while another Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff is edging ahead of Republican David Perdue, according to major US news outlets.

According to Fox News, Warnock leads over Loeffler with 50.6 percent to 49.4 percent, while Ossof and Perdue are at 50.2 and 49.8 percent, respectively. CNN, ABC and NBC report similar results so far with 98 percent of ballots in.

The Georgia elections will determine which party will control the Senate.

More Stories From World

