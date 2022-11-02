Democrats lean in on economy, democracy in midterm home stretch

A week out from the US midterm elections, Democrats stepped up their campaign offensive Wednesday, ringing alarm bells on right-wing threats to democracy and pushing President Joe Biden's plans to tackle runaway inflation

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :A week out from the US midterm elections, Democrats stepped up their campaign offensive Wednesday, ringing alarm bells on right-wing threats to democracy and pushing President Joe Biden's plans to tackle runaway inflation.

Biden -- who argues that a changing of the guard in the Democratic-controlled Congress would exacerbate price hikes and threaten entitlements -- will talk up infrastructure improvements in an address from the White House.

But he will pivot to democracy in the evening, berating right-wingers denying his 2020 election victory and questioning the integrity of voting -- as well as discussing the broader stakes of a Republican victory in the midterms.

The consensus among election watchers ahead of the voting next Tuesday is that House Democrats will be swept from power in a Republican red tide, while the party's control of the Senate is hanging by a thread.

Democrats are being hammered on the biggest issues for voters, especially inflation and fears of a looming recession, with the Federal Reserve repeatedly hiking interest rates.