Democrats Likely to Keep Control of US House, But Senate Fate Uncertain - Fox Projection

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The Democrats will likely gain five seats in the US House of Representatives while having the Republican Senate majority within reach is still uncertain, Fox news projected on Tuesday.

The election results so far appear to show the Republicans are halting a "blue wave" of newly elected Democrats in both houses of Congress that some pre-election polls appeared to suggest would happen.

For example, the projection of a five-seat gain in the US House is falling short of expectations held by many Democrats that they would win up to 15 additional seats.

In the Senate races, Democrats will fail to defeat Republican incumbents in Iowa, South Carolina, Kansas, Texas and Montana, Fox predicted, while the "critical" races in Maine, North Carolina, Michigan and Georgia remain too close to call.

The Democrats won the Republican-held senator seats in Arizona and Colorado, while the Republicans defeated a Democrat-held senator seat in Alabama - a net gain of one Senate seat thus far.

To gain control of the Senate, Democrats need to either pick up three seats and the presidency or four seats should they fail to win the White House.