Democrats Lose Lead Week Before Midterms, Parties Now Tied - Morning Consult Tracker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) The Democrats have lost their edge over the Republican Party, with US voters now equally split 46% to 46%, according to Morning Consult's Midterm Tracker report released on Tuesday.

The survey marks a low for the Democrats, who were sitting at 49% last month, and an increase for the Republicans from 44%. Morning Consult noted that Republican enthusiasm about voting has trended upward in recent weeks, and Republicans have a 3-point advantage over Democrats in terms of those who will "definitely" vote this year.

While Biden's approval rating has gone down to 42%, 56% of voters currently disapprove of the president's job performance. Seven percent of Republicans approve of his performance, and only 41% of Democratic voters "strongly approve" of the president, matching an October 21 low point.

Concerns about the economy remain the most important issue when deciding whom to vote for in the 2022 elections for 77% of voters, followed by crime (66% think it's "very important"), and gun policy (53%). Abortion is "very" important to half of voters. Morning Consult noted that the importance of violence and abortion issues could benefit the Democratic Party.

Republicans are more trusted by the electorate to handle the economy, which is by far the most important electoral issue, but overall the Democrats have held onto their narrow advantage in terms of voter trust in Congress, the findings also show.