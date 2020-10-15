Democrats Outpacing Republicans in Early Voting in Toss-Up State Florida - Elections Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Early voting numbers for mail-in ballots received in the battleground state of Florida for the November election show Democrats have come out in greater numbers than Republicans, the state's Elections Division revealed in data on Wednesday.

Data shows Democrats have 402,633 more votes than Republicans as of late Wednesday morning. Republicans have 564,455 votes and Democrats have 967,088 votes so far, the data shows.

A total of 363,764 votes counted had no party affiliation, according to the data.

In 2016, then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton beat then-Republican presidential nominee Trump by less than 247,000 in early ballots case.

However, on Election Day, Trump won Florida by about 113,000 votes, just over 1 percent of the total.

According to poll aggregator Realclearpolitics.com (RCP), Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden grew his lead over President Donald Trump in Florida by 1.7% within the past week and is now ahead by a 3.7-margin (48% to 44.3%). It is important to note, however, that Biden's lead is almost within the 3.5-percent average margin of error of the ten polls used in the RCP average.