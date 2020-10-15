UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Democrats Outpacing Republicans In Early Voting In Toss-Up State Florida - Elections Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 12:30 AM

Democrats Outpacing Republicans in Early Voting in Toss-Up State Florida - Elections Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Early voting numbers for mail-in ballots received in the battleground state of Florida for the November election show Democrats have come out in greater numbers than Republicans, the state's Elections Division revealed in data on Wednesday.

Data shows Democrats have 402,633 more votes than Republicans as of late Wednesday morning. Republicans have 564,455 votes and Democrats have 967,088 votes so far, the data shows.

A total of 363,764 votes counted had no party affiliation, according to the data.

In 2016, then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton beat then-Republican presidential nominee Trump by less than 247,000 in early ballots case.

However, on Election Day, Trump won Florida by about 113,000 votes, just over 1 percent of the total.

According to poll aggregator Realclearpolitics.com (RCP), Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden grew his lead over President Donald Trump in Florida by 1.7% within the past week and is now ahead by a 3.7-margin (48% to 44.3%). It is important to note, however, that Biden's lead is almost within the 3.5-percent average margin of error of the ten polls used in the RCP average.

Related Topics

Election Hillary Clinton Trump Lead Florida November Democrats 2016

Recent Stories

Sharjah Charity International helps restore sight ..

15 minutes ago

World Future Energy Summit to present world’s mo ..

15 minutes ago

UAE Banks Federation’s General Assembly approves ..

1 hour ago

UAE chairs meeting of Executive Office of Council ..

1 hour ago

G20 to extend debt relief for poor countries by si ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Airplane Crosses Israeli Airspace for 1st ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.