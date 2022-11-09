Democrats 'Outperforming' Midterm Expectations - Pelosi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Democratic candidates outperformed expectations heading into midterm congressional elections in the United States, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

"While many races remain too close to call, it is clear that House Democratic Members and candidates are strongly outperforming expectations across the country," Pelosi said early Wednesday morning.

Every vote must be counted as cast while tabulation concludes, Pelosi added.

Pelosi was reelected to her House seat representing the San Francisco area, defeating Republican challenger John Dennis.