Democrats Press Biden Administration to Take Tougher Stance on Saudi Arabia - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) A group of US Democrats, including members of the House committees of foreign affairs and intelligence, is pressing the Biden administration to take a tougher stance on Saudi Arabia, according to a letter sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Our continued support for the Saudi monarchy, which systematically and ruthlessly represses its own citizens, targets critics all over the world, carries out a brutal war in Yemen, and bolsters authoritarian regimes throughout the middle East and North Africa, runs counter to U.S. national interests and damages the credibility of the United States to uphold our values," the letter said.

The letter was signed by at least 30 Democratic members of Congress.

The lawmakers stress that a recalibration of the US-Saudi partnership is "long overdue." To back up their argument they cite human rights issues, including the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Another point of concern, the letter continues, are reports that Saudi Arabia has rejected cooperation with the US government to tackle the oil crisis that ensued after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine.

"Instead of accepting appeals from our government to produce more oil, an initial step that would immediately lower prices for Americans across the country, the Saudi monarchy has elected to engage in talks with Beijing to discuss pricing a portion of its oil sales to China in Yuan, a proposal that would weaken the reach of the Dollar," the Congressmen said.

The US stands at an inflection point and should choose between continuing its support of an "autocratic partner," or standing for human rights and rebalancing this relationship to "reflect our values and interests," the letter concluded.

Khashoggi went missing in 2018 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The Saudi government initially denied any knowledge of Khashoggi's whereabouts, but eventually admitted that he had been killed inside the diplomatic mission.