Democrats Pressure US President Joe Biden to Postpone Lifting of Title 42 - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2022 | 07:35 PM

US President Joe Biden is under pressure from Democrats, including allies, over his decision to overturn Trump-era immigration policies, the Hill reported on Tuesday, citing a source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden is under pressure from Democrats, including allies, over his decision to overturn Trump-era immigration policies, the Hill reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

The Biden administration is expected to terminate the Title 42 coronavirus-related health policy on May 23, which authorized US immigration officers to immediately turn away asylum-seeking migrants at the US southern border.

The decision caused dispute not only between Biden and Democrats, but also with influential senators, who believe that rescinding Title 42 would invite a massive surge of illegal immigration that will inflict a lasting crisis on the US, The Hill reported

"I think it is almost certain they will either have to change their ruling on Title 42 or come up with something else that is going to address what will otherwise be a very critical problem at the border," a senior Senate Democratic aide said, as quoted by The Hill.

They added that because the government could not come up with a plan to solve this issue for the past two years, "pushing back the Title 42 rescission is probably the more likely outcome."

On Monday, Democrats suggested the administration postpone the date for lifting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order, to make a plan to deal with an expected surge in migration.

