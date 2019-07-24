UrduPoint.com
Democrats Propose Bill To Overturn Trump Executive Action To Reveal Citizenship - Senator

A new bill proposed by 14 Democratic senators seeks to block President Donald Trump's executive action forcing US federal agencies to release citizenship data for any use that could be construed as political, Senator Diane Feinstein said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) A new bill proposed by 14 Democratic senators seeks to block President Donald Trump's executive action forcing US Federal agencies to release citizenship data for any use that could be construed as political, Senator Diane Feinstein said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Today Senators Dianne Feinstein and Brian Schatz led a group of senators in pushing back against President Trump's executive action ordering federal agencies to turn over citizenship data from existing government records for political purposes," the release said.

In addition to Feinstein and Schatz, the legislation was cosponsored by Senators Dick Durbin, Patty Murray, Jack Reed, Sherrod Brown, Cory Booker, Richard Blumenthal, Kirsten Gillibrand, Tim Kaine, Michael Bennet, Amy Klobuchar, Mazie Hirono and Tammy Duckworth, the release noted.

"The executive order directing federal agencies to compile citizenship data through administrative records and merge it with decennial census data is a blatant effort to collect this information for political and discriminatory purposes," the senators wrote.

Republicans, however, control the US Senate so the legislation is not expected to have a serious prospect of being passed.

On July 11, Trump said he was issuing an executive order requiring US government agencies to hand over requested documents regarding citizens and non-citizens to the Department of Commerce.

