Democrats Quit Hong Kong Legislation After Disqualification of Four Lawmakers - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The Hong Kong Democratic Party's lawmakers have decided to resign from the Legislative Council, leaving the legislature without opposition to the pro-government members, shortly after four democratic lawmakers were disqualified under a resolution passed by Beijing, which allowed Hong Kong to disqualify lawmakers if they are deemed a threat to national security, the Hong Kong Free Press reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, 19 pro-democracy lawmakers announced at a legislative session that they would all resign if any one member was disqualified.

"In view of our colleagues who were ousted today, all democrats decide to stand with them and resign en masse. The move will not frustrate us, as we know democracy will not be achieved overnight. The road to democracy is especially long when confronting an authoritarian regime. But we will not be defeated by pressure and oppression. We will find a new way," the Hong Kong Democratic Party leader, Wu Chi-wai, said, as quoted by the Hong Kong Free Press.

Wu stressed that the law, adopted by Beijing, revealed that China had completely abandoned the so-called one country, two systems principle.

Pro-democracy lawmaker Claudia Mo, who also left the council, called on Hongkongers to continue fighting, saying that the party quit the council, but it was not "quitting Hong Kong's fight."

In June 2019, mass protests erupted in Hong Kong as a reaction to a proposed bill that would allow people to be extradited from the city to mainland China. The demonstrations continued for weeks and turned violent even after the unpopular measure was withdrawn in September 2019. Beijing said that the situation in Hong Kong was a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs.

To stabilize the situation in the city and eliminate the threat of international interference, the Chinese government started the imposition of stricter laws. In late June enacted the national security law in Hong Kong. The new legislation banned separatist and terrorist activities, along with any form of foreign interference in Hong Kong. On Wednesday, Beijing voted to pass a resolution allowing Hong Kong's government to bypass courts to disqualify lawmakers over threats to national security, national sovereignty or facilitating foreign interference.